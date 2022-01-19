Jimi Wanjigi a free man, for now

Jimi Wanjigi is a free man.

The prominent businessman who’s battling charges of fraudulently acquiring the land where his Kwacha House in Westlands is built has been freed with no charges preferred against him following a High Court order barring his prosecution for the alleged crime.

The prime property, measuring 0.3hectares has been the subject of investigations by the DCI’s Land Fraud Unit which had recommended that Wanjigi, his wife Irene Nzisa, and six others be prosecuted with fraud.

The six include; Kaneez Noorani, Mohamed Hussein Noorani, Mohamed Hussanali, Kairu Augustine Thuo, John Nyanjua Njenga and Himanshu Velji Dodhia alias Himanshu Velji Premchard Dodhia.

The eight are facing eight counts of forgery of Deed plans contrary to section 350(1), (2) of the penal code.

According to the charge sheet, the eight conspired to forge the title deed for the land registration number LR1870/11/200 measuring 0.3hectrates under the name of Dodhia Foam Limited purporting it to be a genuine and valid deed plan issued and signed by surveyor G.S Gitau and commissioner of lands Wilson Gachanja.

His release comes a day after his dramatic arrest by more than a dozen uniformed and plain clothes policemen at his offices in an operation that took more than 20 hours.

He’s blamed opposition leader Raila Odinga, a friend turned foe, for his woes.