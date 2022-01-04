Jesse Were excited by Kanshashi Dynamos move

Kenyan forward Jesse Were says he is excited with the new challenge at his latest workstation in Zambia.

The experienced forward has completed a move to Kansanshi Dynamos days after he quit Zesco United after a five-year stay upon the expiry of his contract.

He is set to make his competitive debut in a league match against Zanaco on Friday.

“I love new challenges. This will bring the best out of me,” he told Nairobi News.

“I’m here to bring goals and help the team and other players and the club to be better.”

The Harambee Stars joins Dynamos with an impressive record after scoring more than a hundred goals for Zesco in the past five seasons. He is considered the best foreign-based player to play in Zambia in recent times.

Were now joins former Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi and star players namely Ghanaian forward Adams Zikiru, Bruce Musakanya, Dave Daka at the increasingly ambitious Dynamos.