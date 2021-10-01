Jemutai, Hamo entertain delegates at KANU conference

Comedian Stella Bunei Koitie, popularly known by her stage name ‘Jemutai’, is providing testimony to suggest that ranting on social media could at times make your man toe the line.

Jemutai, who has two kids with media personality Herman Kago alias Professor Hamo, recently took to the stage alongside her baby daddy to entertain guests at the Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) national delegates conference in Nairobi.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was unveiled as the political outfit’s presidential candidate at the conference, which was attended by among other opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Musalia Mudavadi.

While on stage, Hamo introduced Jemutai as his wife

“Si useme bibi, wacha kujifanya, watu hujifanya aje? Haya babe kuja, (tell them she is my wife, or babe)” said Prof Hamo after the Master of Ceremony had attempted to formally introduce the two.

The performance was a culmination of a recent difficult past by the two comedians who met and fell in love at the Churchill Show comedy events.

But things then went south shortly after, and she accused him of being a deadbeat dad who was never there for his family.

The estranged couple would exchange bitter words on social media before their employer Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill stepped in to successfully mediate through the stand-off.

Since the reunion, Jemutai and Prof Hamo have appeared to kiss and make up, even posting images on social media while buying property and heading to fancy vacations.