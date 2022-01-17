Jamaican singer Popcaan loses phone at Gambian concert

Jamaica dancehall Popcaan has reported his phone missing after performing in Gambia.

Thus the singer, via a Twitter post, has requested his fans to help reunite him with the gadget.

“Thank you, Gambia it was a historical night. Now to my loyal fans find my iPhone and bring it to my hotel,” read his tweet.

The move comes days after the artist, born Andre Hugh Sutherland, announced he will soon visit Kenya.

Soon fwd a Kenya 🇰🇪 I know unruly people out there. — Popcaan (@PopcaanMusic) October 26, 2021

The artist is best known for his international hit song Clarks which he released with fellow singer Vybz Kartel in 2010.

The hit received a number of accolades by the Excellence in Music and Entertainment Award (EME) including best new artist, song of the year, and collaboration of the year.

Popcaan has since morphed into a full-fledged Jamaican dancehall musical artist after releasing album after album, earning several fans globally over the years.

He commands commanding 580K followers on Twitter plus about 3 million followers on Instagram.

Among the artists he has collaborated with include Drake, Jamie xx, Pusha T, Giggs, Matoma, Wale, Gorillaz, and Davido.

Aside from his music career, Popcaan once revealed he would have become a soldier if not an artist.