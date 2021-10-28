Jamaican singer Etana set to grace Pamoja Festival

Jamaican singer Shauna McKenzie, aka Etana, is set to light up the stage at the Pamoja Festival in Nairobi this weekend.

The Weakness in Me hitmaker is already in Nairobi ahead of the concert at the Ngong Racecourse and on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Nairobi acting governor Ann Kananu.

Other artists set to grace the event include Wyre, Double Trouble, Dj Mash Kenya, Kriss Darlin, DJ Moh, DJ Vybrant among others.

Kananu has welcomed Etana to Nairobi while noting that the cultural shows and concerts including the one she will be performing at are crucial to the growth of the Kenyan capital post-Covid-19.

“The concert will promote the youth’s businesses. Local vendors will be able to market and sell their products during the duration of the event. I fully support youth empowerment and self-sustenance,” said Kananu.

“Our county has been hitting headlines for its beauty, especially in investment and business. It’s high time we took it a notch higher and show what else we can offer as we near the festive season.”

Kananu also thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for lifting the dawn to dusk curfew, a move she says has provided a platform for youth businesses to thrive.

She has also urged county employees to do more to market the City as the festive season nears.

“The city is clean. Actually, when I landed, the very nicely lit city kept me wondering. I might prolong my stay in Nairobi to enjoy its beauty. Keep up the good work madam Governor,” said Etana.

The singer’s Nairobi visit is the second major arrival and performance by an international celebrity in Kenya since March 2020 when the country was hit by the Covid- 19 pandemic.

In June, Etana released her album that featured various artists from Africa among them Wyre, Naiboi, Michael Bundi, Nandy from Tanzania, Wrxi from Zambia, and Ghana’s Stonebwoy.

Other artists featured in the album are Vybz Kartel and Yahsha.

The album also features her cover version of Fadhili Williams classic song Malaika.