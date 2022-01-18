Jalang’o: Wash wash rumours hurt me

Media personality, Jalang’o, born Felix Odiwuor has opened up about how the wash wash expose affected him.

Jalang’o, a famed radio presenter, was last August linked to a money laundering syndicate, which is commonly referred to as wash wash, by controversial blogger Edgar Obare.

And while opening up on the experience in an interview with Kiss TV, the political aspirant says it is sad people would come up with such a story yet he’s worked for everything he has.

“The worst thing people have said about me is about me being in the ‘wash wash’ business. It’s very sad that you can work so hard and people say such things. If I am in the ‘wash wash’ business how about the people saying? Si waingie pia wajaribu. If I knew how it’s done I would have joined. People have said so many things about me the only thing that remains is me dying. There is nothing people have not said about me,”

Jalang’o who is also eyeing the Langata MP seat in the upcoming general elections in a past interview revealed his net worth was way over Sh10 million.

“Sh10 million? That is just the price of one of my cars; V8, yeah? There is V8, Mercedes V-Class, there is Overfinch (Range Rover), Mercedes SLK, Discovery…. But I thank God for everything,” he said.