Jalang’o: I’ll return to radio if I lose in Lang’ata

Media personality Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o says he will return to his radio job if his stab into elective politics is not successful.

The media personality has already rolled out elaborate campaign machinery, complete with branded merchandise, as he seeks to capture the Langata parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls.

Also a celebrated Master of Ceremony, Jalang’o owns an online television station has announced he is quitting Kiss FM, his current work station, in February.

This is as per the Media Council rules that require a journalist vying for a political seat to resign 6 months to the polls.

He will then join a crowded race eyeing the Lang’ata seat that has so far attracted big political names including Jaoko Oburu, nephew to veteran politician Raila Odinga, incumbent Nick Korir and football administrator Nicholas Musonye.

He adds that he has a fallback in the event things he doesn’t clinch the seat.

“In my life, I’ve never done anything that I have to lose. God forbid…if I lose, is that the end of the world? We pick up from where we left and move on. I have even been made to sign a very hard contract here…that if I lose, the next day I will be in the studio,” he told Kiss.

He also suggested he could continue as a radio host even if he wins.

Jalang’o, popularly known as heavy J baba, further says he went back to school to study community development to learn how to deal with people because joining politics is something he had always had in mind.

“When I was done with school, that’s when I knew I was ready to serve the community. Joining politics is not something I thought of doing abruptly, it’s something I had planned from a long time ago.”