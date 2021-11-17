Jalang’o announces date of his last radio show

Comedian and media personality Jalang’o (Felix Odiwuor), has announced the date of his last appearance as a radio presenter.

The entertainer said that he will be leaving the Kiss 100 as a co-host of the breakfast show on February 9, 2022, citing a need to activate his campaign for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat ahead of the 2022 general elections.

“Tarehe tisa February ndio siku yangu ya mwisho, ndio nataka kuingia kwa kiwanja ya campaign. Niko serious kabisa, I don’t go for things that I can’t get. Nimepiga research mbaya sana ndio uone nimeamua ni Lang’ata,” he said on his YouTube channel, Jalas.

During an interview on NTV in May, the comedian urged the youth to register to vote for him.

“Naenda kuwa MP wa Lang’ata, vijana tubadilishe kura tujenge Lang’ata mpya,” he said.

On being asked how serious he was on the matter, he said, “Yes mark this day. I don’t go for things I can’t get.”

Last year, the Kiss FM presenter and YouTuber graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Community Development from Daystar University in Nairobi.

Lang’ata has so far attracted a lot of interest from potential aspirants, who are all seeking to unseat the current area MP Nixon Korir.

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s aide Silas Jakakimba is among those who have expressed his interest in the city constituency seat.