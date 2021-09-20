Jacque Maribe recounts her surprise pregnancy and birth of her son

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has revealed the difficulties she went through before conceiving her firstborn son Zahari.

Sharing with her fans on social media, Maribe said that she suffered miscarriages and that during her pregnancy there were many instances where she could have lost her son.

This she says is the reason why she is overly protective of her son.

“I had gone through miscarriages. During this pregnancy every single day was a blessing. I am very particular about my son. I am so invested in his well-being. I am his mother not for the name but for his life. So many times I would have lost him during that pregnancy. So when you see me being an overprotective mum, you know. And anyone who harms my child is the devil reincarnated,” Maribe wrote on Instagram.

Interestingly, she says it took a cheeky comment from a friend for her to realise that she was actually pregnant while on a trip in South Africa.

Still, she didn’t give it much thought because she and her baby daddy, comedian Eric Omondi, had decided to wait a while before getting pregnant.

“One day, while in South Africa, a good friend of mine @brianbaraka told me ‘uko na mood swings kama za mtu ako na mimba.’ We laughed but to be honest it was the hardest trip I did, I was throwing up literally all the time. But I didn’t think I could have been pregnant. Because baby’s daddy @ericomondi had said we wait a while,” she recounted.

“Then I came back home on my birthday. @wamboshiks my childhood bff had organised rieng pale Rafikiz Langata. Even including my mother who came for me and took me to the spa for nini nini. Kina @ericomondi. During this pregnancy every single day was a blessing. I chose 14th, and boom, this cute child of mine came,” she added.

After keeping the paternity of her child a secret for years, Maribe finally came out to reveal that Omondi as the father of her son in 2019.

The two dated briefly before parting ways under unclear circumstances. Maribe later flaunted her baby bump but was elusive in commenting about the father of her child.

The comedian also on numerous occasions evaded the paternity questions (on Maribe’s son) thrown at him during interviews. Both Maribe and Omondi are single.