Is Karen Nyamu finally winning the battle for Samidoh’s heart

Is city politician Karen Nyamu slowly winning the battle for singer Samidoh’s heart at the expense of his wife?

The speculation is rife after Nyamu accompanied her baby daddy Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh for a trip to Dubai.

The lovebirds flew out via Business class on an Emirates airline flight.

Karen, a mother of two, shared their air ticket after a fan sent her a direct message, claiming she was a homewrecker and that her baby daddy loved his wife Edday Nderitu.

It is not yet clear if Nyamu will accompany Samidoh to the USA where he is expected to proceed on a two-month tour.

“As I start my USA Tour and bid you my fans farewell for 2 months, I would like to thank the Almighty God for the favour and love bestowed upon me,” said Samidoh

The lovebirds have had their ups and downs in the recent past, ever since she publicly announced he is the father of his newborn, forcing Samidoh to accept responsibility and apologize.

In August, Nyamu accused Samidoh of physically assaulting her during a live Instagram session and also mentioned she was expecting baby number two with the singer.

News of Nyamu reportedly expecting Samidoh second child comes as a surprise.

She made public the fact that he was the father of the other child earlier this year, causing commotion and speculation on social media. It forced the musician to publicly come out and apologize for what he termed as a ‘mistake’.

Nyamu has publicly stated she supports both Samidoh and his wife do business with the government.