Is Kamene Goro dating this famous Disc Jockey?

Is radio queen Kamene Goro dating David Pyper alias DJ Bonez?

Sometime last year Kamene revealed she is in a new relationship, which she recently opened up about.

But the sassy radio presenter has continued to shield the identity of her new lover from the public eye.

Opening up on her new relationship, she described it as ‘one of my best relationships’ as was quoted by Buzz Central last week.

“What I like about this relationship is I feel very secure. I have no worries with him. He’s very happy, consistent, he’s really dope guy, very serious So, I put it as one of my best relationships,” she said.

Now, word on the street has it that the lucky guy who swept Kamene’s off her feet is none other than DJ Bonez.

A close source whispered the lovebirds started their affair last year and have been together for slightly over four months now.

“Kamene is dating DJ Bonez. They are playing low but nowadays wako pamoja sana. They been hitting on each other since last year when Kamene started doing her gigs at the Coast. I would say they have officially been together for about three or four months now,” the source privy disclosed.

Two days ago Goro hosted a gig at Quiver lounge, Nairobi with Dj Bonez on the turntables. Yesterday the two were at Chill’s Tarven in Nakuru alongside DJ Kaytrixx.

A visit to DJ Bonez social pages and you realize it’s littered with several posters of previous gigs where the two played hosts.

The only picture of the two, shared on social media, was posted by Kamene on her Instagram feed last November when Chelsea played to a one goal draw against Man United in an English Premier League game.

In the photo taken, she spots a Man United number 16 jersey with her name while DJ Bonez a Chelsea diehard fan, dawned a number 12 blue jersey with his name The Pyper.

“Clearly only one of us finished on top,” Kamene captioned the photo.

Kamene has in the past also been romantically linked to DJ Joe Mfalme.