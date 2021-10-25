Impressive Harambee Starlets eye AWON return

Harambee Starlets Mwanahalima Adam who was one of the scorers against South Sudan. PHOTO: COURTESY

Harambee Starlets Mwanahalima Adam who was one of the scorers against South Sudan. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenya is on course to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations following a 15-1 aggregate win over South Sudan at the weekend.

The Kenyan team, commonly referred to as Harambee Starlets, thrashed South Sudan 7-1 in the second-leg tie of the qualification campaign at the Nyayo Stadium at the weekend.

Starlets had humbled the same opponent 8-0 in the first leg tie held at the same venue last week.

The visitors elected to play their home match in Nairobi owing to a lack of a certified stadium in their country.

Fans were denied entry to this match owing to a decision by the government to control the spread of Covid-19. Aside from the players and officials, only journalists were allowed to the match venue.

Lydia Akoth who found the net on two occasions and Mwanahalima Adam were among the scorers for an impressive Kenyan team that will either meet Uganda or Ethiopia in the next round of this qualification campaign.

Kenya last qualified for the continental tournament five years ago when the competition was staged in Ghana.

The performance by the Women team is a timely welcome by Kenyan fans, considering the disappointing results posted by the men team, namely Harambee Stars, in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, including a 5-0 thrashing by Mali in Morocco.