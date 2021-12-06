IGP Mutyambai cancels Twitter engagement amid accident claims

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

The Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai on Monday canceled his weekly online session which allows Kenyans, using the hashtag #EngageTheIG, to engage him on social media.

In a tweet, Mutyambai said that the online session had to be pushed due to a national engagement.

“Due to national engagement, #EngageTheIG has been postponed to a later date,” he tweeted.

This is the second postponement of the one-hour session that happens through Twitter live chat every Monday from 11 am to 12 noon since its inception in June 2020.

The other postponement happened last week, citing national engagement.

The postponement comes in the wake of claims that the police denied claims that they were “hiding facts about last week’s accident,” which involved a senior police officer’s son.

Nairobi Traffic Police Commander Joshua Omukata on Saturday confirmed investigations are ongoing.

“That he is a son to the Inspector General does not count in this matter,” he said. “We are investigating [the matter] without any bias.”

Mr Omukata further said that “a senior officer they are referring to is absolutely not directly or indirectly interfering with any process of investigations.”

This comes as questions continue to be raised over the manner in which the police have handled the matter.

“We are still waiting for some small crucial evidence to have our file completed before we submit it to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions,” Mr Omukata said.