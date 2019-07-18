You’ll soon need Huduma card for all services

The Kenyan Government has proposed a new law that will make registration of the controversial Huduma Number mandatory from December.

If enacted, the bill by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will see individuals blocked from registering their marriages, register for electricity connection to their homes and enroll into a public educational facility without listing themselves under the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

The new Bill comes barely two months after the mass exercise for the Huduma Namba registration came to a close.

Ministry for Interior has called for views and proposals on the draft bill.

The Ministry has organized an open public forum for public participation on Thursday, July 25, at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete Campus.

Here are the services that will not be accessed without a Huduma card.

• Be issued with a passport

• Apply for a driving license

• Register for a mobile number

• Register as a voter

• Pay taxes

• Transact in the financial markets

• Open a bank account

• Register a company or NGO

• Transfer or make land dealings

• Register for an electricity connection

• Access health care services

• Register a marriage

• Enroll in a public school

• Car registration

The registration of the Huduma Namba will be mandatory for all Kenyans aged 6 and above and foreign nationals living in Kenya.

It will see Kenyans submitting their fingerprints and other biometric data to be registered. Minors will need to apply for an adult Huduma Namba once they turn 18.

According to the bill, the NIIMS database will be stored in Kenya and the data will be protected by a data protection officer appointed by the principal secretary in charge.