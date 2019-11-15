You’ll be jailed if you get conned during KDF recruitment, government warns

The government has issued tough conditions on the Kenya Defence Force (KDF) recruitment scheduled for late November and December.

In a circular released on Thursday afternoon, KDF warned Kenyans against participating in corruption deals with the aim of joining the army, saying that stern actions will be taken against anyone who will be found guilty of the same.

“If you accept to be conned, you will lose your money and still go to jail, no one can influence the recruitment process,” the circular stated.

Also, KDF said that anyone who will issue fake certificates will also face the law.

Last month, the recruitment process was postponed after Members of Parliament differed with Defence Cabinet Secretary, Rachael Omamo.

A statement released on October 26, said that the fresh exercise will kick off as from November 27 to December 16, 2019.

FRESH APPLICATIONS

The Defence Ministry then urged candidates who had applied then to re-apply in line with the new dates that were issued.

Mr Bogita Ongeri, who is the KDF Deputy Director of Public Communications, said that KDF plans to recruit tradesmen and trades women, specialist officers, cadets and the general service officers and their recruitment will take place at the Defence headquarters.

Those who qualify will be shortlisted through the local dailies as from November 16-20.

General duty recruits and defence forces will be recruited by KDF teams at sub county level and those who will be picked notified as from December 23-29 in the newspapers.