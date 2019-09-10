Yet another expensive attempt by jobless Kenyan to woo potential employers

Jobless Kenyans have come up with interesting ways of convincing employers to hire them, in what is now proving to be a trend that is being picked up by many.

A man has gone ahead to spend cash to place an advert on the Daily Nation in an expensive attempt to woo potential employers.

In the advert appearing on the back page of Tuesday’s edition of the daily, the job hunter, who did not reveal their identity, said he/she is seeking employment as a Senior Executive or General Manager in Finance and Administration.

The job seeker also stated his/her educational background and experience, spanning more than 20 years in local and multinational companies.

“Seeking employment Senior Executive/General Manager, Finance and Administration. I am available: I can manage Administration, Finance, Sales and Marketing functions. If interested in hiring me, please write so we can meet and have a chat to see if we are a fit. Please write to me at [email protected],” reads part of the advert.

This comes three weeks after another jobless Kenyan paid Sh130,000 inclusive of tax for a similar advert that also appeared on the back page of the Daily Nation.

Philip Sogoti Chepsat begged Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to hire him as his deputy, a position left vacant after the resignation of Polycarp Igathe.

His plea appeared to have been taken note of by the governor, who however responded to the applicant by saying that he will only fill the vacancy once legislation pending in Parliament on nomination and appointment of Deputy Governor is assented into law.

Sonko further told the job seeker that he intends to keep his promise to appoint a woman as his deputy.