With all churches closed, one pastor now turns to hawking eggs and smokies – VIDEO

A pastor and a father of six has decided to go to the streets to hawk smokies after he was forced to cancel worship services due to government directive over Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter Musyoka, who is based in Kitui, lamented the tough times he is currently going through with his family of nine.

PASTOR’S PLEA

“Most pastors are having it rough because they would get something small from the offerings and tithes that they would collect but now we are sleeping hungry,” Musyoka said in an interview with NTV.

He said despite delivering summons through digital platforms no one was sending any offering to them.

The 38-year-old preacher has served at the New Apostolic Church Mwingi Township from 2007.

He called on the government to consider re-opening churches, adding that the sanctuaries would follow directives set by the government.

The pastor’s plea came days after clergymen in Nyanza and Kakamega pleaded with the government to re-open churches.

The clergymen stated that they would allow only a few individuals to attend churches in order to ensure social distance was observed.

REMAINED CLOSED

“We don’t understand how the government allowed restaurants to reopen but left churches from that list,” the clergymen said.

Other churches have, however, opted to remain closed in the meantime and conduct their services online and suspend other meetings. Those churches include CITAM, Presbyterian Church (PCEA), All Saints Cathedral and Nairobi Lighthouse Church and others.

Those who have disobeyed the government directives have been arrested and sent to forced quarantine.

The government last month suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and all events that are of a huge public nature after the first coronavirus case in the country was confirmed.

The issue of churches remaining open is at the forefront of the global battle against Covid-19, especially after what happened in South Korea.