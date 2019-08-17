Why you won’t be able to use Airtel Money this weekend

Airtel customers will not be able to use mobile money platform for most part of the weekend.

A statement from the company said all customers on its Airtel Money platform will be affected beginning Saturday August 17, 2019 from 8am to Sunday August 18, 2019 at 2pm to allow for the system migration.

“In line with the changing market needs, we are changing our Airtel Money system to a more versatile platform from Saturday morning through to Sunday afternoon. During the change period, all Airtel Money services will be unavailable,” reads a statement from the company.

To serve you better, we are upgrading our Airtel Money system to a more versatile and state of the art platform.

During the upgrade period, the service will be unavailable.

For queries, reach our team on 1522.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/MkV40dd4uc — Airtel Kenya (@AIRTEL_KE) August 16, 2019

The company said the new system will enable it provide more mobile money services with more security features.

“The new system will help us provide additional mobile money services with more security features, which our valued customers, agents and partners will enjoy,” the company said.

In June this year, the company lost Sh670 million through employee theft on its Airtel Money platform last year.

This was revealed in a prospectus of the telecom’s parent firm Airtel Africa, which showed only Sh86 million ($860,000) of the amount lost was recovered through insurance.