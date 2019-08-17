Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HustleMust Read

Why you won’t be able to use Airtel Money this weekend

By Amina Wako August 17th, 2019 1 min read

Airtel customers will not be able to use mobile money platform for most part of the weekend.

A statement from the company said all customers on its Airtel Money platform will be affected beginning Saturday August 17, 2019 from 8am to Sunday August 18, 2019 at 2pm to allow for the system migration.

OTHER ARTICLES

“In line with the changing market needs, we are changing our Airtel Money system to a more versatile platform from Saturday morning through to Sunday afternoon. During the change period, all Airtel Money services will be unavailable,” reads a statement from the company.

The company said the new system will enable it provide more mobile money services with more security features.

“The new system will help us provide additional mobile money services with more security features, which our valued customers, agents and partners will enjoy,” the company said.

In June this year, the company lost Sh670 million through employee theft on its Airtel Money platform last year.

This was revealed in a prospectus of the telecom’s parent firm Airtel Africa, which showed only Sh86 million ($860,000) of the amount lost was recovered through insurance.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
CBK warns Kenyans on fraudulent forex dealers