Why Windows 7 users urgently need to upgrade the OS before next week

For over a decade, Windows has been providing updates for the Operating System (OS). But that will soon end. The company will no longer support the version within a week’s time.

In an update on the company’s website in December, the company urged its customers to upgrade to Windows 10 before January 14, 2020.

The date will bring to a stop for End of Life (EOL) of the widely used Operating System.

“The specific end of support day for Windows 7 will be January 14, 2020. After that, technical assistance and software updates from Windows Update that help protect your PC will no longer be available for the product,” reads an excerpt on the website.

Microsoft strongly recommends that those still using Windows 7 to move to Windows 10 sometime before January 2020 to avoid a situation where you need service or support that is no longer available.

However, this does not mean any PC with the version will stop. It will only leave users vulnerable to security threats like viruses.

According to Microsoft, the move is to enable the company to focus its investment on supporting newer technologies and great new experiences.

Microsoft ended mainstream support for Windows 7 on January 13, 2015, but has extended support of the version until January 14, 2020.

Windows 7 is a personal computer operating system that was produced by Microsoft as part of the Windows NT family of operating systems.

You can upgrade your Windows 7 PC or laptop by going to Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool download page, download and install the tool.

This can also be used to create a USB flash drive installer for installing a fresh copy of the latest up-to-date version of Windows 10 for any PC – very handy, but for now you want to upgrade only.

Next, you can select the upgrade option and go ahead and upgrade your Windows 7 installation to Windows 10. Once installed, your OS should be activated and there’s nothing more you need to do.

You can also get a legitimate copy of Windows 10 installed for free too.