Why matatus will no longer pick or drop passengers on Tom Mboya Street

Matatus along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi in this photo taken on October 26, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Public Service Vehicles will no longer be allowed to pick or drop passengers on Tom Mboya street.

Governor Mike Sonko has directed that there will no longer be a terminus along Tom Mboya Street because the road has not been gazetted for such a purpose.

Instead, all matatus operating on the same route shall share a single terminus, with matatu saccos restricted to having two vehicles on each terminus.

Matatu operators to be affected by the directive include those that ferry commuters to Kikuyu, Kinoo, Gachie, Kiambu, Westlands, Eastleigh, Buruburu among others.

Use of termini as holding grounds will also not be allowed and all Matatu Sacco’s are advised to have alternative sites as holding grounds.

The changes were announced Friday by Parking Service Department director Tom Tinega.

In a statement, Mr Tinega said all termini allotment letters given to individual Matatu Sacco’s stand cancelled.

“The directive must be followed in order to decongest the city roads. Failure to adhere to this directive will lead to withdrawal of operating license,” said Mr Tinega.