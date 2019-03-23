Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

CampaignsHashtagHustleState of roads

Why matatus will no longer pick or drop passengers on Tom Mboya Street

By Sylvania Ambani March 23rd, 2019 1 min read

Public Service Vehicles will no longer be allowed to pick or drop passengers on Tom Mboya street.

Governor Mike Sonko has directed that there will no longer be a terminus along Tom Mboya Street because the road has not been gazetted for such a purpose.

Instead, all matatus operating on the same route shall share a single terminus, with matatu saccos restricted to having two vehicles on each terminus.

Matatu operators to be affected by the directive include those that ferry commuters to Kikuyu, Kinoo, Gachie, Kiambu, Westlands, Eastleigh, Buruburu among others.

Use of termini as holding grounds will also not be allowed and all Matatu Sacco’s are advised to have alternative sites as holding grounds.

The changes were announced Friday by Parking Service Department director Tom Tinega.

In a statement, Mr Tinega said all termini allotment letters given to individual Matatu Sacco’s stand cancelled.

“The directive must be followed in order to decongest the city roads. Failure to adhere to this directive will lead to withdrawal of operating license,” said Mr Tinega.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Airport employee jumps to death from control tower

About the author

Sylvania Ambani

Sylvania Ambani is a correspondent with Nairobi News, based in Nairobi. She covers news, entertainment, human interest and feature stories. She is also a web presenter, hosting a weekly show on the Nairobi News YouTube channel. View all posts

Also read