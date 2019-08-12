Why Jubilee’s free housing project is ‘unattractive’ to Eastlands residents

Residents of Shauri Moyo estate, in Nairobi, have voiced their concerns on the implementation of the housing project by the Jubilee government.

They spoke on Friday during the Informing Policy and Implementation of Social Housing Kenya Workshop at Shauri Moyo YMCA hall in Nairobi.

This workshop was organized to inform and sensitize residents of the area on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

It involves the government demolishing houses in Shauri Moyo and other neighbouring estates with Eastlands region in Nairobi, and replacing them with modern apartments which will be owned by Kenyans under a special program.

“Where will we go when our houses are brought down?” one resident asked the moderators.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

“And what guarantees do we have that we will be offered the new houses even if we cannot afford to pay them?” another asked.

The session moderators meanwhile, took time to explain the project and claimed mechanisms have been put in place to ensure fairness.

President Kenyatta has promised 500,000 decent and affordable housing units will be built and offered to Kenyans by 2022.

The project delivery outlines four levels of housing types but only three are currently under focus.