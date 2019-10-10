Why companies are offering tea, sweets and other goodies for free this week

You may have wondered why different companies such banks have been offering tea, sweets and other goodies this week.

Well, it happens to be customer service week, the one week where companies get to appreciate their customers for the continuous support in the services the company offers.

Companies such Kenya Power, Consolidated Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Equity Bank have been in the last week been dishing out sweets, biscuits, tea, branded bags and other goodies to their customers.

“We just set aside this week to appreciate our amazing customers but that does not mean we will not continue even after. But just like the rest of the world we pride in our services and this week we pride in our customers for being amazing as well,” Consolidated Nyeri Branch Manager said.

This week provides a unique opportunity for service providers and professionals around the globe to join in a celebration of the important role that customer service plays in every organization.

FREE GOODIES

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of the customers and of the people who serve and support consumers on a daily basis.

In 1992 the United States Congress proclaimed customer service week a nationally recognized event, celebrated annually during the first full week in October.

But in the meantime go ahead and enjoy the cup of tea and different goodies that companies are offering this week.