Which are the best betting sites in Kenya?

When surfing the net and researching which betting site is best for you, there’s a number of things Kenyan players should keep in mind. Here at mafans.com you will find all the very best online betting sites for Kenyan players under the betting section – but how do you choose a site that’s right for you?

Take a look at out 9 point guide below and let this guide your search and choice for a betting site that’s right for you:

(1) Choose a licensed betting site

It goes without saying that you must play with a betting websites that has been licensed by the Kenyan government. You can rest assured that all the sites on mafans.com are 100% licensed and legitimate.

(2) Choose a betting site that has things you like

Do you like playing with bonus money and free bets, or do you prefer having the best odds on the market? Do you like to play with a large selection of sportsbook markets, or are you more partial to online casino and poker betting?

(3) Betting Sites with Apps, Live Streaming, Cash Out and More

Do you prefer if your betting site has its own dedicated mobile app? Is live streaming sporting events for free something that appeals to you? Many betting sites offer these additional features and more so it’s worth investigating what each of them have to offer.

(4) Getting the Best Odds

Better betting odds = more winnings for you as a player! It might sound a bit daft, but better value odds mean more for you at the end of the day. Different betting sites are stronger/weaker in what odds they offer for particular sports. Check out our betting site guides to find out more.

(5) Checking the Terms on Offers & Promos

Everybody loves deals, promos, bonuses and offers – right? Well of course. But any smart player knows to read the small print on a betting site offer they may find tempting. Using various bonus comparison tables you can compare the bonus amount, turnover requirements and minimum odds of different welcome bonuses from the betting sites.

(6) Mobile Betting Friendly

Do you like to place bets from your mobile device? Do you need a site which is mobile friendly and maybe even has its own sports betting app? Thankfully many of the bigger betting sites have designed excellent mobile experiences for their platforms which work across iOS and Android.

(7) Excellent Customer Support

Is access to customer support important to you? The betting sites all have a different mix of customer support options open to their players. Often its support via a telephone conversation, but increasingly the betting sites are using support that utilises an online chat system to facilitate a dialogue with a customer support advisor.

(8) Withdrawals & Deposits

How easy is it to get money in and out from your chosen betting site. Do they accept your payment method of choice? This is a crucial thing to consider when investigating which online betting site to choose. The betting sites have different rules and regulations for different payment methods – sometimes fees are charged and/or limits imposed. Do your homework!

(9) Reputation, Reputation, Reputation

When it comes to betting sites, a good reputation counts for a lot. If you’re new to betting we recommend that you choose one of the betting sites with a good reputation. No betting site has everything. But the better known ones tend to have most of the key features outlined above.