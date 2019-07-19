EXPOSED: Waititu shortlisted soon-to-be in law for top county post – VIDEO

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu shortlisted his soon-to-be in law for a top position in the county government.

Herman Gitau Nyotu was named among five individuals shortlisted for the position of Chairperson, Kiambu County Public Service Board (CPSB).

Mr Nyotu’s son, Dr Nyotu Gitau, is set to marry Governor Waititu’s daughter Dr Njeri Ndungu on Saturday July 20, 2019.

The name of Herman Gitau Nyotu was however quickly removed from the list of shortlisted candidates soon after the wedding invitation card went viral on social media.

According to the invite, the wedding is set to take place at PCEA Evergreen in Runda, with the reception scheduled for the Windsor Country Club.

The besieged Governor is already fighting allegations of involvement of his family members in the theft of millions from the county coffers.

The governor has neither denied nor admitted claims that his daughters did business with the county.

Waititu, popularly known as Baba Yao, is also being investigated over alleged corruption in a number of his county programmes, including ‘Kaa Sober’, which was aimed at rehabilitating alcoholics.

The initiative was said to have gobbled close to Sh700 million before it was terminated.