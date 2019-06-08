US Aid Kenya warns over fake internship, jobs advert

US Aid Kenya has warned against an online advert that claims to be advertising internship and employment opportunities at the orgnisation.

In a tweet, the organisation said it is not recruiting at the moment and urged members of the public to disregard the fake job adverts.

“We are NOT advertising for interns, and we and our implementing partners NEVER ask anyone to pay to apply to one of our jobs,” US Aid Kenya said in a tweet.

#FakeNews! We are NOT advertising for interns, and we and our implementing partners NEVER ask anyone to pay to apply to one of our jobs. #StopReflectVerify @USEmbassyKenya pic.twitter.com/K8dAaLXyqy — USAID Kenya (@USAIDKenya) June 6, 2019

The fake advert purported to recruit 850 interns to work in various parts of the country.

The advert also claimed each interns would be offered a daily stipend of between Sh2,050 and Sh3,400.