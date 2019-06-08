Join our WhatsApp Channel
US Aid Kenya warns over fake internship, jobs advert

By Hilary Kimuyu June 8th, 2019 1 min read

US Aid Kenya has warned against an online advert that claims to be advertising  internship and employment opportunities at the orgnisation.

In a tweet, the organisation said it is not recruiting at the moment and urged members of the public to disregard the fake job adverts.

“We are NOT advertising for interns, and we and our implementing partners NEVER ask anyone to pay to apply to one of our jobs,” US Aid Kenya said in a tweet.

The fake advert purported to recruit 850 interns to work in various parts of the country.

The advert also claimed each interns would be offered a daily stipend of between Sh2,050 and Sh3,400.

