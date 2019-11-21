Uniformed police officers banned from preaching in public

Have you ever spotted a uniformed police officer preaching on the streets?

Well, not anymore.

This follows a decision by the National Police Service to ban this ever-increasing habit within Kenyan streets.

A confidential statement released by Assistant Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua and seen by Nairobi News suggests the move is aimed at ensuring uniformed police officers ‘act appropriately’.

“While the National Police Service prevents the freedom of worship, the service will not condone the preaching by officers in police uniform unless within a police institution like colleges,” statement reads in part.

“Officers are encouraged to separate official duties and private engagement and act appropriately,” the statement further says.

Police officers have also been barred from attending church services while in uniform.