Not happening: Uhuru warns youth to give up on being overnight millionaires

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the ‘get rich quick’ mentality and encouraged Kenyan youth to work hard to be successful.

“We need to realise that success does not happen overnight. As a country we need to build a culture that hard work pays,” said Mr Kenyatta during the launch of Young Africa Works Kenya on Thursday.

Mr Kenyatta said that his government is making systems in the country more streamlined to make processes such as registering businesses easier for young people.

The president said the new education curriculum will help young people to tap into their creative sides.

The Young Africa Works Kenya is an initiative between the Kenyan Government and MasterCard Foundation. It seeks to address the challenge of youth unemployment.