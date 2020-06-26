Uhuru not aware of K24 employees’ woes – Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi claims President Uhuru Kenyatta is ‘not aware’ of the woes facing the employees at MediaMax Network Limited.

The company is associated with the Kenyatta family.

There have been well documented financial challenges at the media house.

Just last week, close to 50 journalists were laid off at K24 TV and Milele FM, which are franchises of the media house.

This coming about six months after about 100 journalists at the same media house were declared redundant and relieved of their duties.

And Sudi, a known critic of President Kenyatta, has also encouraged the sacked journalists to become creative and seek fresh opportunities.

He spoke during an online interview with media personality Felix Odiwuor, aka Jalang’o, who incidentally was among the fired journalists at the media house.

“It is good you were fired,” Sudi told Jalang’o.

“Now plan to do business. Let’s think about how we can use Sh2 million to make Sh30,000 each month.

To which Jalang’o, who is believed to have initiated a legal battle against the company after he was asked to receive a 50 percent pay cut, responded, “But this company belongs to the big man (read President Uhuru Kenyatta).”

Sudi responded: “He doesn’t even know. I don’t think he knows (these challenges you are facing). He probably has several issues to do and those supposed to inform him don’t do the required job.”

Sudi also hinted during the interview he will not be contesting for political office on a Jubilee Party ticket in 2022.