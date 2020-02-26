Uber launches new pin code verification safety feature

Uber has introduced a four-digit pin code in their Kenyan market to help riders ensure they are getting into the right car.

The ride-hailing company rolled out the new feature across Kenya on Tuesday and said users will be able to set up the pin verification feature in their app, with the feature rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

This added layer of verification will help ensure users get in the right car and that the drivers are picking up the correct rider.

Users can opt-in to the pin code feature by navigating to their app settings and tapping “Verify Your Ride.”

From there, users can choose to use the pin verification feature on every trip or only during evening trips (9pm-6am).

Once enabled, a user will receive a four-digit PIN code in their app while the driver is en-route to the pickup location.

PIN CODE

When the driver arrives, the users can verbally provide the PIN to the driver before getting into the vehicle.

After the driver enters the correct pin, the trip will then begin.

When the feature is enabled, a trip cannot start until the correct pin is entered into the driver’s app.

Uber has consistently been working on making their service safer, by implementing safety protocols like their Check Your Ride, which was added to the Uber app in April 2019.

VERIFYING YOUR RIDE