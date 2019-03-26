Two City Hall staff found guilty of soliciting for bribes, risk jail terms





By Amina Wako

Two of staff members of the Nairobi County Government risk a jail of up to two years after being found guilty of soliciting for and receiving bribes amounting to Sh245,000.

The two have also been found guilty of conspiracy to commit an offence.

According to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Pius Makari and David Oketch, employees of Nairobi City County were charged with soliciting for a bribe of Sh165,000 and received a bribe of Sh 80,000.

2 employees of Nairobi City County Govt Charged with corruptly soliciting bribe of Sh 165000, receiving bribe of sh 80, 000 & conspiracy to commit an offence found guilty & each fined total of sh 210,000 or 24 months jail #AntiCorruption_ODPP — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) March 26, 2019

The two were found guilty of three the counts and were each fined Sh 80,000 or 9 months imprisonment for counts two and three and Sh50,000 or six months imprisonment for count four.

They were however acquitted on count one.