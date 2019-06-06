Two APs, three civilians arrested for extorting ‘Nema’ money from buses

The two officers and three civilians who were arrested by DCI on Thursday. PHOTO | DCI/TWITTER

Police on Thursday arrested five people among them two police officers who are suspected to have been harassing passenger vehicles and civilians for not complying with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) requirements in Kwale.

The officers were operating as security in Lunga Lunga Township for the four civilians who were impersonating Nema officials.

The Directorate of Investigations (DCI), in a tweet, identified the suspects as Administration Police Corporal Benson Njoroge Mburu of Kiamumbi, Constable Margaret Maina of Kamiti Corner post.

The civilians are Mr Duncan Njogu Mukono who was the driver of a Nissan Tiida, which was confiscated, Ms Grace Wambui Ndungu and Ms Purity Mumbi Njagi, while the fourth suspect managed to escape and is being sought by detectives.

According to the police, the suspects had already received money from more than three complainants which included Sh25,000 sent to one of the suspects mobile phone.

Nema in Kwale confirmed that the three suspects were not their officers.

Police however did not clarify what laws those being extorted money had broken.