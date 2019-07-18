Twitter rolls out new design but still no edit option

Twitter has rolled out a new desktop design that adds more customization options and a completely rearranged navigation experience, but still no edit option.

Despite users calling for Twitter to introduce an edit button, the platform is yet to respond to the calls.

Unlike previous redesigns, however, opting into the new experience will be mandatory.

The most noticeable change is that the top navigation bar has been moved to the left sidebar, which contains bookmarks, lists, your profile, and a new explore tab.

LOCAL TRENDS

Twitter says the explore tab has been brought over from its mobile app to feature more live videos and personalized local trends.

Direct messages (DM) have also been revamped to show conversations and sent messages in the same window.

The desktop experience is getting different themes and color schemes as well, including more two options for dark mode.

The side navigation bar will also make it easier for users with multiple accounts to switch profiles quickly without having to log in and log out, a feature that’s been available on the mobile app for years, with a long-press of the home icon.

Though the new home screen is arguably better-organized, the navigation text itself and the amount of screen is overly large.

Apart from that, there is now a double-paned DM section which is more welcome as it makes using Messages feel more like the real inbox it often is — with the message list on the left and conversations on the right.

SEARCH FILTERS

Search also got an update, as well, which puts tabs for moving between “Top,” “Latest,” “People,” “Photos” and “Videos” at the top of the screen, with Advanced Search Filters to the right.

And for those with multiple Twitter accounts, you can now switch between them from the main navigation.