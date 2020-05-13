Twitter employees to work from home forever

Just two months into working from home following the coronavirus pandemic, Twitter has now made a decision to allow its employees to work from their homes for good.

According to USA Today, the communication was made to Twitter staff by the CEO Jack Dorsey via an email on Tuesday.

In the communication, Dorsey noted that some of its workforce will be allowed to continue working from home indefinitely if they choose to.

“Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model; in the face of Covid-19 but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices. The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enable them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” Twitter said in a statement to USA Today.

Even though Twitter did not specify which employees would be eligible for the work from home formula, the management noted that the past few months have illustrated that it can be done.

While some jobs that involve in person operations such as server maintenance, cleaning, amongst others, will still require workers to come in, employees in roles that can be done remotely can choose whether or not to show up in the office.

The announcement of the giant social media network headquartered at San Francisco, United States, comes as other online platform giants such as Facebook and Google urge employee to work from home if possible until 2021.