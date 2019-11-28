Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to temporarily relocate to Africa next year

The CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, on Wednesday ended his tour of Africa with a promise that he will be relocating to the continent for 3-6 months next year.

The 43-year-old tech executive was in Ethiopia this week as part of a month long tour across the continent.

“Sad to be leaving the continent… for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part,” tweeted Dorsey, who also the founder and CEO of Square, a mobile payments company.

Sad to be leaving the continent…for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/9VqgbhCXWd — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 27, 2019

Dorsey is not the only tech bigwig who has visited Africa in recent times.

In 2016, Founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg was in Kenya. During that tour Zuckerberg visited the iHub, an Innovation hub and hacker space for the technology community in Nairobi.

He also met with local engineers to learn more on mobile money.

Then in 2017, Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, was in Nairobi for two-day visit that peaked with a public appearance at the University of Nairobi where he offered Kenyan youth tips on how to build successful business empires.