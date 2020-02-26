Tuskys: We only fired five employees, not dozens

Tusker Mattresses Limited has denied reports that it has fired dozens of its employees in various departments over reduced profitability.

A letter addressed to its employees, the leading chain of supermarkets in Kenya on Monday said that it has only let go five employees due to restructuring.

“Due to specific adjustments undertaken to derive value on one of our non-core operating units (Facilities Department) that has now been outsourced to a specialist firm, we have declared 5 (Five) roles redundant,” said the Dan Githua CEO Tusker Mattresses Limited.

Githua blamed leakage of earlier news that they had fired dozens to someone who had interior motives.

“I would like to urge you all to focus on your roles and performance and avoid external distractions,” he told the employees.

In a notice dated February 19, 2020, the retailer announced that its performance in the last two years has been on the decline.

The family-owned supermarket has 65 branches across the country and in Uganda. In addition, it has a staff base of over 6,000 employees.