Tuskys Supermarket disowns Smart TVs giveaway promotion

Tuskys Supermarket has disowned an online advertisement which indicates that the retail store is giving away 42 inch Smart TVs.

This is after a link under the address tuskys.com-money.club started trending after being shared numerously in social groups.

The link redirects users to a homepage with a picture of man in full staff uniform from Tuskys standing next to a number of flat screen TVs.

“We’ve had 50 TV’s that were slightly damaged while in transit and now we are unable to be sold due to minor scratches. We’ve decided to give them away to lucky fans who complete this mini survey,” a short message on the site reads.

Users are prompted to answer ‘yes’ or ‘no’ they have ever shopped at Tuskys to stand a chance of winning the TVs.

But in a reaction on their official Twitter handle the chain store informed their customers that the advert is a scam.

NO!! This is not from us. Do not be conned, stay woke. pic.twitter.com/5QG3LGfnDU — Tuskys (@TuskysOfficial) February 17, 2020

Also speaking to Nairobi News on phone a Customer Care attendant at Tuskys stated that the retail store is not giving away any Smart TVs.

“We are not giving away Smart TVs and there is no such promotion going on for TV sets. This is just a scam by unscrupulous people,” the attendant said.