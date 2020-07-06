Terryanne comforts fellow journalists who’ve just lost their jobs

Former news anchor-turned-businesswoman Terryanne Chebet has shared words of encouragement with journalists who recently lost their jobs in the Kenyan media industry as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mother of two, in a post on social media, also shared her experience after she was fired from Citizen TV back in 2016.

ANGRY AND BITTER

Terryanne recounted how she felt worried, angry and betrayed at the same time. She says she would cry herself to sleep not knowing where to start next.

“It was a difficult time and I cried every night, wallowing in self-pity and anxiety. I realised that even though I was emotionally broken I needed to face the truth and needed to quickly deal with the feelings of betrayal, rejection, denial, and anger that I felt,” she said.

Being the breadwinner of her family, she says, she had to think first and make some adjustments in her life.

“I had no choice but to focus on what the future held for me and my family,” wrote Terryanne, who is the founder and CEO of Keyara Organics, a natural skin and hair care products company.

While she was still working at Citizen TV she had started two businesses, and now that she had been fired, she decided to start focusing her time and energy to ensure the businesses grow.

‘‘Looking back to four years ago, I realise that there is always a way out, no matter how bleak your future seems,’’ she said.

FINANCIAL SITUATION

Terryanne advised those who have lost their jobs to take control of their budget and understand their financial situations.

She also advised those affected to cut down on unnecessary expenditures and instead prioritise important needs.

“We had a traditional family lunch out on Sundays and I cut it out, after of course explaining to my family why it was necessary to manage our costs until we are back on track,” she recounted.

The former Citizen TV news anchor encouraged those with loans to engage the relevant financial institutions to seek temporary reprieve as they find their footing.

“Ensure you are in touch with everyone you owe and let them know your financial situation. Do not switch off your phone and do not stop picking up their calls. Communication changes everything,” she said.

Further, she advised those affected to ensure they have a health cover for their families.

TELLING YOUR STORY

And for those who will be lucky enough to land new sources of income immediately, Terryanne advised them to build financial discipline by committing to saving a specific amount either weekly or monthly.

“Once you get some sort of income coming in, begin to slowly put some money aside for savings or pension. Mobile payments now allow us so much more flexibility. Make a choice to save any amount of money per week or month,” she advised.

“Before you start a new job, evaluate your life, your career and what your strengths are. Write everything down and do a projection of where you want to get to in 5-10 years. Once you do that, evaluate opportunities that you can engage in immediately in order to generate an income,” she said.

“This is a perfect time to re-do your CV, touch it up, get active and noticed on LinkedIn and let people who can help know that you are actively searching for a job.”

She also advised them to be ready to tell their story to future employers.

“Your future employers will almost always ask as well, so ensure that you have thought through your job loss story and you can tell it well and comfortably,’’ she said.