Terryanne Chebet unveiled as Molfix Diapers brand ambassador – PHOTOS

FROM LEFT: Aysel Aydin Global Sales Vice President, Molfix Kenya Brand ambassador Terryanne Chebet and Hayal Tepe Global Baby Diapers Strategy Marketing Director during the launch of Molfix Diapers on March 3, 2019 at the Mövenpick Hotel & Residences in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Fanaka TV chief executive Terryanne Chebet has been unveiled as Molfix Diapers’ brand ambassador in Kenya by Global FMCG company Hayat Kimya.

The Turkish conglomerate has at the same time officially launched its operations in Kenya, with the introduction of its leading baby diaper brand, Molfix.

Chebet, a mother of two, said she was excited because Molfix Diapers makes her one-year-old baby girl Talaa a happy baby.

“I can assure you that only a mother knows the importance of a good quality diaper. It’s an important part of a mother and her baby’s life, a good diaper keeps the baby happy and when the baby is happy the mother is at peace,” Ms Chebet said during the unveiling ceremony in Nairobi on Saturday.

During the ceremony, which was held at the Mövenpick Hotel & Residences, Hayat Kimya CEO Avni Kigili said the company is focused on local needs and will be offering globally innovative product for Kenyan babies.

HIGH QUALITY

“Kenya is a developing country, carrying a lot of potential, with her growing, young population, with her strategic location for Central and East of Africa. Hayat would like to be part of this rapidly modernizing and developing country. So, we offer our quality and innovation, we offer our brand investment with Molfix, we offer our sincerity to you,” said Mr Kigili.

The company employs 8,000 people and operates in 10 countries across Middle East, Asia and Africa, with 14 global brands in diapers, hygienic pads, detergents and cleansing tissues.

Ranked the world’s 5th largest branded baby diaper manufacturer and the largest tissue manufacturer in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa by capacity, Hayat Kimya is looking to capture the East African market through Kenya.

“We believe that everyone has the right to reach high quality products. Therefore, we offer high quality and affordability with our strong brands. We take Hayat quality, wherever we go. This stands the same for Kenya. Molfix, now enters the market with two innovative and high quality diapers,” he said.

Molfix Diapers’ high quality is certified by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), carrying the diamond-for-quality mark on its packs.