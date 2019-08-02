Taxi hailing app Little seeks to disrupt matatu industry with long haul shuttles

Taxi hailing app Little on Friday announced its entry to long distance commuter service as it seeks to gain a foothold in the transport industry.

The company has introduced commuter service on the Nairobi to Nakuru route, with six return trips daily.

To celebrate the entry, the company said customers will ride for free on the route on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Little LongHaul Shuttle is now live from Nairobi to Nakuru and back Six times daily. To celebrate this milestone, all our trips from Friday to Sunday will be absolutely Free,” the company said in a statement.

Commuters will pay a daily flat rate of Sh450 from Nairobi to Nakuru.

More routes will be announced in the future.

Its was a beautiful and fulfilling morning with the first riders of #LittleLongHaul – Nairobi-Naivasha-Nakuru. Thank you for unconditional support. We are humbled. More routes to come. pic.twitter.com/qWK2aMGcyK — Little (@LittleRideKE) August 2, 2019

The Nakuru route is already available on the app with several pickup and drop-off zones.

In February Little launched a bus service in Nairobi on its platform. It allows riders to book a seat and board at specific times starting 6:45am on week days, with a frequency of every two hours.

The shuttles ply the Kahawa Sukari to Westlands, Bomas to the CBD via Upper Hill, and Kinoo to South B routes.