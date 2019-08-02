Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HustleMust Read

Taxi hailing app Little seeks to disrupt matatu industry with long haul shuttles

By Hilary Kimuyu August 2nd, 2019 1 min read

Taxi hailing app Little on Friday announced its entry to long distance commuter service as it seeks to gain a foothold in the transport industry.

The company has introduced commuter service on the Nairobi to Nakuru route, with six return trips daily.

OTHER ARTICLES

To celebrate the entry, the company said customers will ride for free on the route on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Little LongHaul Shuttle is now live from Nairobi to Nakuru and back Six times daily. To celebrate this milestone, all our trips from Friday to Sunday will be absolutely Free,” the company said in a statement.

Commuters will pay a daily flat rate of Sh450 from Nairobi to Nakuru.

More routes will be announced in the future.

The Nakuru route is already available on the app with several pickup and drop-off zones.

In February Little launched a bus service in Nairobi on its platform. It allows riders to book a seat and board at specific times starting 6:45am on week days, with a frequency of every two hours.

The shuttles ply the Kahawa Sukari to Westlands, Bomas to the CBD via Upper Hill, and Kinoo to South B routes.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
President Kenyatta receives four peacocks from Magufuli...