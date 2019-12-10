Swanky Lord Erroll Restaurant closed following massive flooding – PHOTOS

The Lord Erroll Restaurant in Nairobi’s Runda suburb has been closed after it premises flooded due to the ongoing rains.

The exclusive restaurant, named after a British aristocrat executed in 1941, on Monday said the establishment will remain closed until further notice.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, we would like to inform our valued guests that we will remain closed until further notice,” the restaurant said in the statement.

The first closure notice was issued on Friday, when the establishment said that normal operations would resume on Tuesday, December 10.

The restaurant is known for hosting exclusive events and is frequented by Kenya’s elite.

It was here that former Lands Minister Charity Ngilu held her graduation party in 2012 in an event attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the last few years, Lord Erroll’s well-manicured and picturesque lawns made it ideal for corporate functions and garden weddings.

It has also attracted revellers due to its tag association with the late aristocrat who was murdered in cold-blood after he was involved in a love-triangle with Lady Diana Broughton, the wife of British aristocrat Sir Jock Broughton after a meeting at the Muthaiga Country Club in 1940.

The owners of the popular Runda restaurant named it after the slain man who was buried in the graveyard of St Paul’s Church, Kiambu.

In the last two months, thousands of Kenyans have been displaced in the country with reports of more than 130 people reported to have died across the country as a result of flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains.

Nearly 20,000 people have been displaced by the floods which have damaged infrastructure of unknown value rendering key roads in the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department last week issued an alert forecasting heavy rains across the country until Monday next week. The department said the rains may trigger flash floods.

The department also said flood waters are expected to appear in places where heavy rainfall has not been experienced.