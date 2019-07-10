Sonko’s finance chief snubs MCAs, fears for his life

A Nairobi County watchdog committee was forced to adjourn prematurely on Tuesday after a witness refused to appear before it citing threats to his life.

City Hall’s Finance and Economic Planning chief officer Halkano Waqo was to be grilled over the controversial Sh1.7 billion staff medical insurance cover tender awarded to AAR.

However, Mr Waqo refused to appear before the Public Accounts Committee, saying his life is under threat from the Members of the County Assembly (MCA).

“I am constrained to face any committee of the assembly due to open threats over my life. Until I get your assurance, please excuse me from appearing before any committee,” said Mr Waqo in a letter to the Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele.

The letter is also copied to Governor Mike Sonko, acting Speaker Chege Mwaura, Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, his minority counterpart Elias Otieno, Country Secretary Leboo Morintat and Finance executive Charles Kerich.

Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto want Mr Waqo be provided with two AP officers to accompany him to the committee.

“If he feels his life is threatened then it should be recommended he be accompanied by police as it is prudent he appears before us as Sh1.7 billion is not a small issue,” he said.

Acting County Secretary Mr Morintat, however, urged the MCAs to conduct themselves in a manner that will make officers from the executive comfortable to appear before them.

“It is a bit worrying that an officer is fearing for his life to this extent in a place where he works,” said Mr Morintat.

Mr Waqo had complained that certain events that have happened to him at the Assembly on various dates last month have not met expectations and spirit of the mandate bestowed on the Ward Representatives in their oversight work.