Sonko’s bag of goodies for the youth and Persons Living with Disabilities

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday issued an executive order waiving Single Business Permits for all new businesses for youth and Persons Living with Disabilities from February.

In a statement, Sonko stated that the youth and Persons Living with Disabilities have for the longest time struggled to contribute to the economy but the many licenses required for start-ups has been draining their pockets.

“Each year, many of our youth and Persons Living with Disabilities seek to establish businesses in an effort to put their passions, knowledge and skills to use as well as to fend for themselves and their families. However, one of the greatest impediments to the realization of their dreams is in the many licenses and permits they are needed to acquire from different levels of government,” Sonko said in a statement.

“This letter, therefore, instructs you to procedurally waive all licensing fees for new businesses registered by youth and people living with disabilities for a period of two years from the date of registration,” Sonko’s letter further reads.

However, the waiver will apply to businesses that have adhered to other requirements and provide proof of adherence to all other professionals, occupational, health and safety standards before waivers are granted.

According to Sonko the directive is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s and the National Government’s commitment to improve the ease of doing business in the country and creating employment for the youth.