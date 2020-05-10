Skin Republik brings Korean K-Beauty wave to Kenya

Korean skin care products are reputed to be among the best, taking into account that they are made from natural ingredients such as white tea, green tea, snail, coconut oil, mushroom, flower water, sea algae, plant extracts and so forth.

Korean Beauty popularly known as K-Beauty is taking over the global skincare industry, and Kenya is not being left behind.

BEAUTY PRODUCTS

Skin Republik has ventured in to the Kenyan market with a wide range of products ranging from never-before-seen textures and formulations to genius packaging that not only looks good but also enables easier application. The heart of beauty innovation beats in South Korea.

This creative use of natural ingredients is the driving force behind the success of Korean Skincare products.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the Marketing Executive of Skin Republik, Elizabeth Kaleche, said the skincare routine focuses on improving skin from the inside out.

“The notion here is that a truly radiant complexion doesn’t happen overnight by simply treating the skin’s outer layers. Using the right products, maintaining a healthy, well hydrated and nourished skin is the key,” said Kaleche.

The use of natural ingredients is the inspiration driving the K-Beauty success, and their formulations tend to shun the use of harsh chemicals, at the end you get extremely gentle products.

Competition among brands is a positive thing for consumers – and the competition among beauty brands in Korea is nothing short of fierce, which helps keep the prices of beauty products down, without ever compromising quality.

KENYAN MARKET

Skin Republik is an Authorised Importer and Distributor of “Farmstay Brand” of Skincare Products among other Korean brands in Kenya and East Africa.

It was established in Kenya in late 2019 and hit the ground running by introducing over 70 different types of Korean Skincare products in Kenya.

The CEO of Skin Republik, Paul Muthusi, studied, lived and has done business in South Korea for over a decade, and as a proprietor has a wealth of knowledge and firsthand experience on Korea, Korean business practices, quality control procedures, latest trends as well as best products.

“It is this rich background that inspires the selection of unique, premium quality products for the Kenyan market,” he says.

According to Ms Kaleche, Mr Muthusi decided to come back home to start this Korean Skincare Products business which was born by the desire to avail to Kenyan consumers access to genuine, authentic, safe and effective products without breaking the bank.

“Most consumers associate premium quality with expensive prices. Well, that’s not the case at Skin Republik. A brief online price comparison will paint the picture clearer, you get the same quality products in Kenya at the same prices as in South Korea,” she says.

According to the CEO, Kenyan consumers know what they want and that is, the best. And they deserve to get nothing short of the best.

SNAIL SLIME SERIES

All their products undergo rigorous research, testing and inspection. The manufacturers have met the highest international certification standards.

Kaleche says one of their best Selling Product is the “Snail Slime Series”.

Snail slime is best known for its anti-aging, anti-wrinkle and healing properties, it helps to stimulate the formation of collagen and elastin, protect skin from free radicals, soothe skin, repair damaged tissues and restores hydration.

The Koreans have incorporated snail slime with other natural ingredients such as green tea, pomegranate, olive, gold, aloe, ginseng, avocado, cucumber, coconut, mango, lemon etc, into facial cleansers, facial exfoliators, facial toners, emulsions, creams, sun creams, eye creams, ampoules and serums.

“They are so effective such that once you get plugged in, you will never go back to your regular skincare products,” she adds.

Other range of products include Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, Collagen, Honey, Gold, Green Tea and many more.

The western world has been paying special attention to their unique and dedicated beauty culture which emphasises on daily pampering and self-care rituals.