Serena Hotels sends employees home on unpaid leave

The Serena Hotels has sent all its staff on an indefinite unpaid leave over the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the globe.

In a memo to the employees dated May 28, 2020, the hotel manager Mahmud Janmohamed said all staff will from June 1, 2020 tak e unpaid leave until further notice

The employees will however receive a payment of Sh10,000 each for the month of June.

The hotel further stated essential staff who are required to be on duty on a regular basis will be paid 30% of their salary for the month of June.

“The situation is being monitored on a ongoing basis and we hope and pray that we are able to open for business in the not too distance future,” the memo reads in part.

This move by Serena Hotels comes just two days after the Norfolk Hotel in Nairobi closed its doors and fired all its workers due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.