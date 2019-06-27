Safaricom introduces new feature for 4G smartphone users

Safaricom Limited CEO Bob Collymore speaks during a past media and analysts briefing at Michael Joseph Centre, Safaricom House in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Safaricom subscribers with a 4G smartphone can now enjoy voice and video calls on the 4G network.

According to Charles Kare, the Director Consumer Business at Safaricom, the new technology Video over LTE (VOLTE) and Voice over LTE (VoLTE), will enable customers to enjoy crystal clear calls.

“VoLTE eliminates background noise, meaning a caller can be heard even when in a noisy street or other noisy environments,” said Kare.

The subscribers can also switch between voice and video as they make calls to their friends and relatives regardless of their location with no additional cost.

CALLING TECHNOLOGY

“We are proud to introduce the latest calling technology across the country which will enable Kenyans to make voice and video calls over 4G at no additional cost,” said Chief Customer Officer, Sylvia Mulinge.

VoLTE voice and video is already working on a wide variety of 4G smartphones from Samsung, Huawei and Nokia.

To confirm if you are on Safaricom VoLTE look out for the VoLTE symbol on your notification bar and the “HD Calling” symbol when calling to other mobile devices.

To make the feature more accessible to more Kenyans, Safaricom is working towards doubling their 4G coverage in the country by the end of the year.