Safaricom in push for public, private partnerships for economic growth





Safaricom has pitched for public, private partnerships as a means to achieving faster economic growth.

According to the Telco, the private sector has a role to play in creating social stability that enables national development.

“With the implementation of the Big Four Agenda now at the top of everyone’s mind, there is a huge opportunity for partnerships between us in the private sector and both levels of government to help accomplish the noble objective of improving people’s lives,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chief Special Projects Officer, Safaricom.

He was addressing the 6,000 delegates gathered for the Sixth Annual Devolution Conference at Kirinyaga University in Kirinyaga County.

“We cannot be successful when the very people we expect to consume our products and services are struggling to put food on the table and are unable to access affordable healthcare,” said Ogutu.

He cited the M-Tiba innovation which enables citizens save for their healthcare and reduce the stress they suffer whenever they get unwell or need to undergo medical procedures.

Safaricom is the platinum sponsor for this year’s Devolution Conference which was officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta.