Safaricom customers get free Sh10,000 ‘Platinum’ plan after suspected system malfunction

Safaricom executives are scratching their heads after an unknown number of its crafty customers accessed expensive data and call plans almost free of charge.

As from around 8:30am, customers had access to Safaricom’s platinum offers which promises customers superior service and an integrated plan. This offer had often proved elusive for the ordinary mwananchi due to its costs.

To get the offer, customers had to dial *544# and select option 6 for the platinum offer. A customer then had to select any offer of their choice from the lowest which normally cost Sh2,000 to the highest which cost Sh10,000.

To get the offer, rather than paying through airtime or Mpesa, the customer had to pay using their Bonga points.

INTERNATIONAL MINUTES

From as low as just one bonga point, a customer could buy the Sh10,000 package which offers 100 international call minutes, 1,500 minutes and 40gb of data.

By doing this, the Safaricom’s system used all the Bonga points a customer has to pay for the offer they bought.

This system malfunction benefitted those with the least amount of Bonga points.

It was not until 9:10am that Safaricom were informed of the system malfunction and have since taken down the platinum offers.

Nairobi News has reached out the company for a comment.