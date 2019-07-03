Safaricom to briefly close all its shops countrywide in Collymore’s honour

All Safaricom shops countrywide will remain closed between 10:30am and 2:30pm on Thursday as the company holds a memorial service for their late Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore.

In a statement published on Wednesday in the media, the company explained that the brief closure will be meant to allow their staff time to reflect on the life of their beloved former boss.

The timing of the temporary closure will also coincide with a memorial service to be held at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi to celebrate Collymore’s life.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

“As a mark of respect for our cherished leader, Safaricom shall be closing all our shops countrywide on Thursday, July 4, 2019, between the hours of 10:30 and 2:30 pm,” the statement reads in part.

The service at the All Saints Cathedral will be open to the public and all guests are expected to be seated by 10:30am.

Guests have been advised to park their vehicles at Uhuru Park as there will be no space available inside the Cathedral’s compound.

The memorial service will be aired on national television stations for those who will not to make it to the church.

TERMINAL AILMENT

Collymore died early on Monday morning at his Nairobi home after succumbing to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

He was cremated on Tuesday at Kariokor crematorium in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends as well as few members of staff from Safaricom.

In October 2017, Collymore took time off to seek treatment in the United Kingdom. He returned to Kenya in July 2018 and resumed his duties until the time of his death.