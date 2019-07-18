RedAlert: Governor Mutua orders Naivas Supermarket to shut meat sections

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has ordered Naivas Supermarket to close all meat sections in its three branches in the county

The governor claimed a meat sample collected from Naivas Supermarket at Gateway Mall in Mavoko was found laced with ‘illegal and harmful chemicals’.

Dr Alfred Mutua said the sample contained 3,286 milligrams of an additive to prolong its shelf life.

The raid at the supermarket followed an exposé by NTV, titled Red Alert, that revealed how supermarkets use illegal and harmful chemicals to preserve meat.

“I have been given a laboratory report showing that a sample of meat sold at the Naivas Supermarket at Gateway Mall in Mavoko, Machakos County, had 3,286 milligrams of an additive that should not be used in meat,” Dr Mutua said in a Twitter thread.

The governor said all meat sections in the three Naivas branches will be closed because they source their meat from the same supplier.

The meat sections will remain closed until cleared by the county government’s public health department.

“I direct my officers in collaboration with national government officers to move with speed to all supermarkets in Machakos County for investigations and advisory to the public,” Dr Mutua added.