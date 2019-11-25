Pumwani to start offering outpatient services starting Wednesday

Nairobi residents can now breathe a sigh of relief with City Hall set to roll out general outpatient services at Pumwani Maternity Hospital starting Wednesday.

The hospital has over its decades of existence been offering only inpatient services.

REDUCE CONGESTION

But Nairobi County Health chief officer Mohammed Sahal has said an outpatient unit has already been installed with healthcare equipment at a cost of Sh10 million.

He added that medical drugs worth Sh2 million have already been purchased as the county government sets in motion the outpatient programme that is set to enhance access to affordable healthcare by members of the public.

“Our aim is make affordable health services accessible to everyone. The outpatient unit will handle minor ailments such as malaria, typhoid, emergency injuries and others catering to the public’s increasing basic health needs without unnecessary referrals,” said Mr Sahal.

In March, City Hall announced that plans were underway to commence the general out-patient medical services at the hospital, a move geared towards reducing congestion in other health facilities in the county including Mama Lucy Hospital, Mbagathi and Kenyatta National Hospital.

It was reported that a building to be used in offering the services was almost done and Ward 7 had also been equipped and was to be used as ward to admit both male and female patients.

The chief officer observed that laboratory services, comprehensive care, physiotherapy services and screening (blood sugar, hypertension and other basic tests) will be made available at the outpatient unit.

AFFORDABLE RATES

Additionally, mothers will also be able to access comprehensive healthcare including pre-natal and post-natal care at affordable rates.

“A medical officer will be in charge of the unit and there is a consultant in place who will handle special cases. Special nurses and clinical officers will also be officer their services in the unit,” he said.

Mr Sahal explained that staff from the maternity facility as well as students from neighbouring schools will also be able to access the outpatient services.

“The basic health needs of staff will also be met at a central point so as to facilitate retention of their services and also instead of going to CBD or outskirts of city centre, students will also be able to easily access healthcare,” he said.

On his part, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Farhia Abdirahman stated that the facility is determined to offer the best services to the public.

“The county government has prioritized health matters and in most county hospitals services have really improved as part of our determination and focus to make sure Nairobians and other residents get quality health services,” said Dr Abdirahman.